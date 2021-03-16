Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,904,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 623,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.91% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $37,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 29,331 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 531,060 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 55,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

Shares of HLX traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 37,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,583. The stock has a market cap of $883.19 million, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.