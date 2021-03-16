Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $36.71 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,739,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 334,013 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.69% of Cameco worth $36,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,709,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cameco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,277,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 39,076 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCJ stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,486,102. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,862,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cameco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

