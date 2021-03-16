Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $36.82 Million Stock Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.52% of Surgery Partners worth $36,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 270,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 16,381 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $15,404,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.10. 3,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,009. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 3.18.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

