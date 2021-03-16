Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $37.16 Million Stock Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.56% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $37,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 40,504 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $76,748.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $78,036.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,526,231.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,555 shares of company stock worth $755,689 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.66. 3,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -264.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.48. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $55.63.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

