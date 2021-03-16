Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $37.45 Million Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 370,381 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.46% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $37,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 48,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $1,513,073.30. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 16,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $505,808.00. Insiders have sold a total of 202,103 shares of company stock valued at $6,746,845 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

ITCI stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,040. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.27. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

