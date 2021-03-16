Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $37.62 Million Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,146 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Relx worth $37,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,306,000 after buying an additional 201,854 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,289,000 after buying an additional 127,538 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 19.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,005,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after buying an additional 162,576 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 26.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 464,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after buying an additional 97,087 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relx alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Relx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE RELX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.28. 38,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,641. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $26.08.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.