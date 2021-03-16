Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $37.86 Million Stock Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,028,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 74,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.05% of SFL worth $37,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SFL by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

SFL traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.13. 15,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,359. SFL Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $970.70 million, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.17.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). The business had revenue of $114.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.52 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. SFL’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.