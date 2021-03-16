Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $38.08 Million Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 881,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $38,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 197,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.98. 7,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.91. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $46.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 1.27.

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

