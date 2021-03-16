Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $37,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $108,051,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,482,000 after buying an additional 380,486 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 60.6% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 944,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,407,000 after buying an additional 356,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,109,000 after buying an additional 279,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,876,000 after buying an additional 261,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.90.

Shares of PNW stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,382. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.