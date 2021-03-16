Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 213,358 Shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,921,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,358 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.98% of The Michaels Companies worth $38,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,700,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 21,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter.

MIK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

Shares of The Michaels Companies stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 475,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,656. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 3.18.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The Michaels Companies’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

