Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.07% of Southwest Gas worth $37,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Shares of SWX stock traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $67.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.87. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $81.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $914.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.13 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

