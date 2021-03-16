Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.63% of U.S. Concrete worth $37,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Concrete by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,475,000 after buying an additional 137,600 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 1,175.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 270,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 249,326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,295.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,650 shares of company stock worth $297,932. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

U.S. Concrete stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,592. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.00.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Concrete Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.