Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,106,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.08% of Ennis worth $37,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Ennis by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ennis by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 24,904 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ennis during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ennis by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Ennis by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBF traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.92. 2,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,347. Ennis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.38 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Ennis had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $92.44 million during the quarter.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

