Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,934,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,605 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.76% of Tutor Perini worth $38,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 338.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

TPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:TPC traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.55. 6,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,766. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $944.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

