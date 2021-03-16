Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,752 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.49% of Xencor worth $37,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter worth $175,000.

Get Xencor alerts:

XNCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $736,678.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

XNCR stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,487. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.