Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 44,895 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,959,852 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 44,895 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.79% of Waterstone Financial worth $36,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 564.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 27.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

WSBF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,080. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $518.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.42. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSBF shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $120,369.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 21,442 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $403,538.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,496 shares of company stock worth $854,510 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

