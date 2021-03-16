Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 82,339 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.37% of Denali Therapeutics worth $37,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNLI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $144,091,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $102,642.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,568,341 shares of company stock valued at $169,705,097 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNLI traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.02. The stock had a trading volume of 24,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,312. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.58. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The company had revenue of $316.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.63.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.