Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,874 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.38.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $181.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

