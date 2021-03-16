Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,520 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $275,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 38.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.30.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSCO stock opened at $171.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $174.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

