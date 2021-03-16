Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,789 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWKS stock opened at $178.79 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.52.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.20.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

