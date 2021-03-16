Distillate Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Henry Schein by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 827,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after acquiring an additional 117,322 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock opened at $68.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $74.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

