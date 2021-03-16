Distillate Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.51 Million in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,080 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 84.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,211 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 382,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,064,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 37.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 24,017 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $318,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,619,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 7,202 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $595,173.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,167.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,432 shares of company stock valued at $9,129,632 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GDDY opened at $74.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.61 and a 200 day moving average of $79.44. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

