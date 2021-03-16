Distillate Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,729,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 739,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,597,000 after purchasing an additional 280,774 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,046,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 430,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,404,000 after acquiring an additional 124,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 252,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,728,000 after acquiring an additional 116,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Cowen boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $97.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

