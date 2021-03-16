Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of BRO stock opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.