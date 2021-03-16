Distillate Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,281,000 after purchasing an additional 808,106 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 926.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,219,000 after purchasing an additional 562,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,075,000 after acquiring an additional 260,632 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,831,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,659,000 after acquiring an additional 220,845 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGX opened at $123.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $134.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

In other news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,518 shares of company stock worth $10,651,406 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

