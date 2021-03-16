Distillate Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.14. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.74.

In other The Kroger news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,035,330 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.