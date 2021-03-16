Distillate Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 472.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,664 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cerner by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after acquiring an additional 84,880 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Cerner by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 241,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CERN shares. Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.94.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.47 and a 200 day moving average of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Insiders have purchased 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

