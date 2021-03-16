Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) dropped 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.06. Approximately 1,237,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,269,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

