DMScript (DMST) Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 40.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $11.59 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DMScript has traded up 227.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DMScript alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.97 or 0.00456647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00064018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00057439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00112577 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00073394 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.40 or 0.00564037 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,000,000 tokens. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.