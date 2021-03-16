DMScript Price Reaches $0.16 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 28.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One DMScript token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded up 157.2% against the dollar. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $9.01 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.24 or 0.00456742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00061527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00052913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00096707 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00070278 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.93 or 0.00567567 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000473 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,000,000 tokens. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.