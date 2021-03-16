Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.15

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 81313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DNHBY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dnb Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Dnb Asa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.76%.

Dnb Asa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

