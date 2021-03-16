DNotes (NOTE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $40,241.00

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded up 90.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. One DNotes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. DNotes has a market capitalization of $35,914.92 and approximately $40,241.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DNotes has traded 141.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 91.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DNotes

NOTE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

Buying and Selling DNotes

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

