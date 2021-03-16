Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up 1.2% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,108,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,816,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.07. 8,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,681. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.08 and a 200 day moving average of $101.01. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

