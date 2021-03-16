Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3,260.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,962 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 161,847 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 418,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,455,000 after buying an additional 43,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,727.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

