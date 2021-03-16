Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Shares of DPUKY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.96. Domino’s Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.