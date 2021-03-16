DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the February 11th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DLY stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $20.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

