DouYu International (DOYU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect DouYu International to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DOYU opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.05. DouYu International has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $20.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

