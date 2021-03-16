DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Shares Gap Up to $71.80

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.80 ($0.94), but opened at GBX 75.80 ($0.99). DP Eurasia shares last traded at GBX 73.40 ($0.96), with a volume of 28,468 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,710.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 60.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 42.98.

About DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU)

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand. It offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in services. As of June 30, 2020, it operated 754 stores, which included 542 in Turkey, 199 in Russia, nine in Azerbaijan, and four in Georgia. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for DP Eurasia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Eurasia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.