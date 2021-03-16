DPRating (RATING) Market Capitalization Tops $510,546.70

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One DPRating token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DPRating has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DPRating has a market capitalization of $510,546.70 and approximately $39,271.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00048946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $367.68 or 0.00651503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00070611 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00025887 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00035069 BTC.

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

