Dragon Coins (DRG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $548.00

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $548.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00048901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.39 or 0.00651130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00070604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00025757 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00035397 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins (DRG) is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Dragon Coins Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.