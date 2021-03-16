Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Short Interest Update

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 740,800 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the February 11th total of 1,017,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 569.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DREUF shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

