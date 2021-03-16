Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $98,013.15 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,777 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $98,013.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $36,517.68.
- On Wednesday, January 27th, Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $46,486.95.
- On Monday, January 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $35,858.40.
- On Thursday, January 7th, Timothy Regan sold 970 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $21,825.00.
- On Monday, January 4th, Timothy Regan sold 804 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $17,993.52.
- On Thursday, December 24th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $40,023.12.
NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,286,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,553,315. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dropbox by 965.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803,085 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,473,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,989,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,551,000 after buying an additional 1,716,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 652.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DBX. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.
See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.