Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $98,013.15 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,777 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $98,013.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $36,517.68.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $46,486.95.

On Monday, January 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $35,858.40.

On Thursday, January 7th, Timothy Regan sold 970 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $21,825.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Timothy Regan sold 804 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $17,993.52.

On Thursday, December 24th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $40,023.12.

NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,286,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,553,315. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dropbox by 965.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803,085 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,473,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,989,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,551,000 after buying an additional 1,716,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 652.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DBX. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

