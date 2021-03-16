DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,933,000 after buying an additional 75,059 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,486,000 after purchasing an additional 120,574 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,444,000 after buying an additional 374,222 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $131.00 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.89%.

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.57.

In other news, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

