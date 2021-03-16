Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (LON:DNE) Insider Angela Lane Buys 4,386 Shares

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (LON:DNE) insider Angela Lane bought 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.44) per share, with a total value of £14,912.40 ($19,483.15).

Shares of Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 355.30 ($4.64) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £73.35 million and a PE ratio of 5.91. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 384.84 ($5.03). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 326.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 319.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company specializes in the provision of private equity finance. The Company’s objective is to target a rate of return on equity of approximately 8% per annum over the long-term. The Company aims to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in private equity funds.

