Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,301.42

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,301.42 ($17.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,362 ($17.79). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,357 ($17.73), with a volume of 562,996 shares.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,113.33 ($14.55).

The firm has a market cap of £2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,261.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,301.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $8.00.

In other news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80), for a total transaction of £137,602 ($179,777.89).

Dunelm Group Company Profile (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

