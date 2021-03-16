Dusk Network Trading Up 19.4% Over Last Week (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $118.28 million and $18.69 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00049880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.08 or 0.00650749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00069504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00026359 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00035100 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,084,806 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

