DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

DXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE DXC traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $28.65. 4,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,994. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 987.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,042 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $81,856,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,804 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,888,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

