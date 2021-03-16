Dynamite Trading Up 9.9% Over Last Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000665 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $137,630.71 and approximately $87,587.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00072862 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002353 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 791,976 coins and its circulating supply is 371,140 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

