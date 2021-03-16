DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SDF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €10.10 ($11.88) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €7.35 ($8.65) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €8.29 ($9.75).

ETR:SDF traded down €0.45 ($0.53) on Tuesday, hitting €8.72 ($10.25). 1,924,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 52 week high of €10.44 ($12.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.64.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

