e-Gulden (EFL) Reaches Market Cap of $7.17 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $10.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 945.6% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.13 or 0.00354160 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,976,521 coins and its circulating supply is 17,154,222 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

